KRU welcomes Odera’s resignation

The Kenya Rugby Union Board has accepted Paul Odera’s resignation from his role as Head Coach of the Kenya Men’s National Fifteens Team, The Simbas.

With the closure of the 2019 regular fifteen a side season, KRU announced the appointment of a technical team to manage The Simbas for the upcoming assignments with Odera assuming Head Coach position.

He holds a World Rugby Level 3 Coaching Certificate and is also a World Rugby Coach Educator. He is a teacher at Peponi House Preparatory School and his philosophy is centered on accountability, mutual understanding and passion

The former head coach for Chipu – the Under 20 National Team had always remained optimistic that Kenya can qualify for their first Rugby World Cup to be held in France in 2022.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions barring the number of players that were called up to the national 15s rugby squad to virtual trainings, Odera believed nothing can stop them if they implement a core set of values he created ahead of their qualifying journey.

“Making the World Cup in France is something much bigger than just rugby for us,” Odera told World Rugby.

“To us, it’s to bring the country together, to bring all the different races, tribes, ethnic groups and disparate social groups together for the country to start believing in the men.”

“What’s driving me is my passion and that passion is what I’m trying to get into the players, into my coaching staff, into the Kenya Rugby Union as an organisation.”

“We are transforming this country through the game of rugby and we’re going to get success on the field and we’re going to get success off the field,” he said.