KSCE students from 2000 urged to apply for placement in TVETs

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has called on students who sat their KCSE examination from 2000 to apply for placement in TVET institutions of their choice.

In a tweet on its social media page, the agency says, “If you sat for KCSE from the year 2000 to date, you are eligible and are encouraged to apply for placement to a degree, diploma, craft and artisan courses in public institutions for non-degree programs and in both public and private universities for degree programs.”

The deadline for application is 2nd June 2022 and the placement targets those who scored a mean grade of C+ and above

#TVETApplication Did you sit the KCSE exam between the year 2000 and 2021? Log in to the KUCCPS portal https://t.co/6ssPlKURCd and apply for a TVET course in an institution of your choice. Apply before June 2, 2022. pic.twitter.com/ONVVCwvfJk — The Placement Service (@KUCCPS_Official) May 23, 2022

KUCCPS has partnered with Huduma Kenya in the student placement which is in line with the Governments commitment to 100pc transition to university.

Huduma Kenya is currently conducting online training for their cyber café staff through its 52 centers to provide the required services.

“The training is geared towards providing career guidance and assisting Form 4 leavers in admission to universities, national polytechnics, TVET and other higher learning institutions,” Huduma Kenya says.