Ksh 140m Solio water project in Laikipia County nears completion

The Ksh143 million water project set to benefit over 25,000 residents of Solio Settlement scheme in Laikipia is near completion.

Residents who have for years been drinking salty water from boreholes are excited saying the project is a blessing.

Over 1,500 families were resettled at the scheme in 2009 after they were evicted by the Government from the Aberdares and Mt Kenya.

The project by Water Sector Trust Fund (WSTF and the Laikipia County Government was launched in April last year.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The major pipeline from Honi River in the Aberdares was completed early this year and piping is now ongoing.

The residents expressed their satisfaction noting that they have suffered a lot while saying water from the boreholes has been inadequate.

Esther Wangui said the borehole water has a high level of fluoride and has affected their children whose teeth have turned brown gradually.

Mary Wanjiru said the cost of water will now go down, adding that they will have enough for their families and animals.

According to Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi Solio Water project will provide a platform for the residents to use water to sustain themselves economically by growing fodder for their livestock and improve their kitchen gardens.

Muriithi noted that the scheme is very productive and the water will be used when the level of rainfall fluctuates.

The Governor said that the mode of living where the residents stay together in villages and have their farms away from them has enabled the Government to offer services and amenities such as water, security and education easily.