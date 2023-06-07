Ksh 1M chair for Siaya DG dominates impeachment hearing

Siaya Deputy Governor, William Oduol’s office chair cost the tax payer a whooping Ksh 1 million, an ad hoc committee appointed by the County Assembly to investigate grounds for his impeachment has heard.

According to documents tabled before the house by the executive, the executive orthopedic desk chair was procured at a cost of Ksh 1,120,000/= immediately after the DG assumed office and summoned the county chief officers demanding renovations and replacement of furniture in his office.

The chair, together with other furniture worth Ksh 11,366,213 million were supplied by M/s Udonga General Merchants, according to an invoice dated 16th December, 2022.

Among the items supplied by the company are a Presidential Mahogany timber finished in two pack at Ksh 336,700; Bookshelf Cabinet at Ksh 567,700; five pieces of curved coffee tables with stools Ksh 756,700, an Executive Orthopedic desk chair back and a seat fully spring at Ksh 238,840 and an Executive visitors chair back and seat full spring Ksh 238,840.

Others are Office mahogany in and out tray at Ksh 178,200; executive custom made round tables finished in two packs Ksh 254,800; 12 executive high back orthopedic desk chair in leather (black color) Ksh 2, 844,000; seven-seat custom made executive curved sofa set Ksh 910,000;Priya executive orthopedic desk chair and seat fully spring Ksh 1,120,000; six meters conference table Ksh 1, 051,200; Priya executive visitors chair back and seat fully spring Ksh 168,000; grooved coffee table Ksh 211,400;executive custom made desk and fully spring Ksh 333,000 with all the furniture totaling to Ksh 11,366,213.

This was part of Ksh 18 million that was spent to renovate and furnish the Deputy Governor’s office.

Chief officer for governance, Joseph Omondi told the ad hoc committee, chaired by the Yimbo East member of the county assembly, Francis Otiato that Oduol had summoned him immediately after taking office and directed that the office be renovated and furniture replaced.

“We went round and noted that indeed some areas needed to be worked on and some furniture replaced” he said adding that the DG made a follow up and directed that the works be done within a week.

In their evidence, several senior county government officials, among them acting chief officer, Finance, Jack Odinga and the director of procurement, Martin Okwata lamented that he deputy governor bullied them in an attempt to have them favour certain suppliers.

“I have been bullied, threatened and humiliated” Odinga told the committee adding that the DG has been implicating him in virtually every alleged misappropriation of funds.

The Deputy Governor, William Oduol who was represented by a team of three lawyers, led by Paul Nyamodi however denied accusations of misuse of office and intimidating the finance and procurement staff.

He said that he had played no role in the procurement adding that the only time he was interacting with the officers was when he was performing delegated tasks given by his boss, James Orengo to superintend over the finance and planning docket.

Oduol told the committee that indeed he had the orthopedic chair in his office but said that its value was not Ksh 1,120,000 as indicated in the invoice.

“That is a typographic error. Ksh 1,120,000 is the cost of three chairs,” he said.

The Deputy Governor has been at logger heads with his boss, Orengo, over alleged mismanagement and corruption.

An impeachment motion was tabled before the assembly by East Asembo MCA, Gordon Onguru prompting the formation of the committee to look into the allegations tabled against him.

The committee is set to report back to the house on Thursday, 8/6/2023 where the members are expected to pass a motion of impeachment or reject it.