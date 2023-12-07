Ksh 2.8B sugar miller begins operations in Kericho County

West Valley Sugar Company has commenced sugar milling operations in Kericho County with a daily milling capacity of 1,250 tonnes.

The Ksh 2.8 billion Kericho County-based factory which is a subsidiary of Kipchimchim Group, said it targets to source sugarcane from farmers in targeting cane farmers from Kericho, Nandi and Nyando regions.

Kipchimchim Group Managing Director Benard Soi said the firm currently buys canes from farmers at Ksh 6,010 from an estimated 7,500 small scale farmers in the region.

To further enhance cane production in the the three areas, the sugar miller said it is also helping farmers in cane development including giving them fertilizer.

The group has invested in automated technology from India which Soi says is more efficient and produces its own three megawatt power to run itself.