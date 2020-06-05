Ksh 221M tender awarded to revamp Kitale Airstrip

The government has earmarked Ksh 221 million for the upgrade of Kitale Airstrip in Trans-Nzoia County.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa says the tender for the project has been awarded and construction is expected to take 18 months.

The airstrip which has been in a decrepit state for years is expected to open up the Western region economy.

Plans to upgrade the airport began as far back as 2018 when the Kenya Airports Authority set aside Ksh 691 million for six county airstrips.

This was to meet the rising need for domestic air travel.

Speaking during the official launch of the project, CS Wamalwa assured residents that the government will ensure that a majority of the works is done by the local youth.

The CS said the first phase of the project will take 18 months adding that completion will see the region enjoy increased economic activities.

He urged the County Government to ensure all grabbed land around the Airstrip is repossessed to allow completion of the second phase of the facelift.

Kitale airstrip in one of the airstrips KAA had earmarked funds for runway rehabilitation; others include Suneka, Ukunda, Manda, Kakamega, and Migori airstrips.