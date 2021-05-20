Ksh 2b Kenya Maritime headquarters near completion

The Kenya Maritime headquarters in Mombasa in nearing completion and is expected to be commissioned in July.

Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti said the headquarters constructed at a cost of Ksh 2 Billion will house the Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre (MTTC) for Africa region and become a one stop shop for Africa maritime affairs.

The MTCC is one of the five centres the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will set up globally.

“When completed, the building will be the hub for maritime activities. It will house a number of new government agencies set up to deliver sustainable blue economy,” Ndeti said during an inspection tour at the facility in Mbaraki area.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The CAS said the growth of the maritime sector has led to an enlarged mandate for the authority and increased workforce to deliver on the Country’s extensive maritime agenda.

Kenya Maritime head of shipping affairs John Omingo confirmed that the building is at 94 percent complete and will be ready for accommodating other agencies between July and August 2021.

“It will be a landmark in offering capacity building for seafarers, it’s now 94 percent complete and will be ready to accommodate new offices by August,” Omingo said.

According to Omingo the headquarters conveys the authority’s recognition of great maritime potential at the Coast and its ability to benefit the Country’s economy in general.

The new office complex being constructed by Epco Builders Limited will have a 18-floor state-of-the-art office block, complete with an observatory level and a roof level featuring a helipad.

The external component of the block will include a bio-digester, parking space and entry and exit gates with a sentry box.

Tell Us What You Think