Ksh 300M facility to be established for Whole Genome Sequencing

The Department of Laboratory Services has secured Ksh 300 million for the establishment of Whole Genome Sequencing facility at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL).

The funds will allow the Health Ministry to participate in screening, and identification of variant strains and strains of concern not only for Covid-19 but also other pathogens that include HIV, TB, Malaria, Influenza and other Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

The development comes after the Ministry of Health initiated transformations at the NPHL that started with the creation of the Department of Laboratory Services a year ago.

Speaking after presiding over the celebration to mark the achievement of ISO accreditation status on Wednesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the results generated by the NPHL were globally accepted and will serve as a reference laboratory in the region.

“In a period where global healthcare systems have been negatively affected by ravages of Covid-19, NPHL has managed to achieve major milestones. These achievements warrant celebration not only by the Ministry of Health but by the citizens and our development partners,” said CS Kagwe.

Five of the 8 national reference labs at National Public Health Lab are now fully ISO accredited.

They include; National HIV reference lab, National Microbiology Reference Lab, National TB Reference Lab, National Food Safety Reference Lab and the National Malaria Reference Lab.

NHPL holds and analyses the highest volumes of samples for HIV viral load, HIV drug resistance testing, TB culture and drug profiling, malaria screening, cancer marker, microbial drug resistance profiling among others.

The NPHL also plays a critical role in the collation, analysis and release of daily Covid-19 test results.

CS Kagwe directed the Department of Laboratory Services to identify critical research areas that NPHL can collaborate with other research institutes such as KEMRI and ILRI to provide bench space and diagnostics capacity that can be used to generate data for the derivation of public health policies by the Ministry.

Accompanying CS Kagwe, Health PS Susan Mochache commended the team that spent sleepless nights to achieve the National Public Health Laboratory accreditation status.