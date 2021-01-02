Ksh 4B for free primary education released

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said the government has released 4 billion shillings meant for free primary education.

Speaking during a tour to assess the state of preparedness of schools in Kibera Secondary school Magoha says the government has put in place all measures to ensure smooth resumption of learning noting that deficiencies in the system will be dealt with as learning continues.

Education CS Prof. George Magoha in Kibra Secondary school where he inspected the delivery of desks for schools. Magoha said the delivery of the desks to schools earmarked for them is poised to be 100%. The desks are part of preparing for full resumption of learning in schools. pic.twitter.com/hgAyusxvvc — EduMinKenya (@EduMinKenya) January 2, 2021

The CS cautioned head teachers against sending pupils home due to school fees arrears.

The Education Cabinet Secretary has urged parents to ensure that their children have facemasks saying masks are now considered part of the school uniform.

Magoha also said Precious Talent Academy be reopened for learners in January noting that the school had made changes to meet basic guidelines on safety and health.

He said enrollment at the should not exceed 600 learners.

The school which is located in Dagoretti was shut down in September due to substandard learning structures.