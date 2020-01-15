Ksh 42 Billion set aside for implementation of UHC countrywide

An estimated Ksh 42 billion has been set aside for the implementation of Universal Health Coverage across the country.

This revelation was made on Wednesday during the signing of the Intergovernmental Partnership Agreement that will see the roll-out of the scheme across all the 47 counties.

“To progressively implement UHC, the National Government in this financial year 2019/20 will make an initial investment of KES 41.9 billion in key strategic areas informed by lessons learnt from the pilot,” said Health CS Sicily Kariuki.

Already 11 counties have appended their signatures into the scheme amid revelations by outgoing Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said that 4000 trainees and community health volunteers have been enlisted to guarantee

The four counties enlisted for the program rollout in their jurisdictions on Wednesday amid expectation that the others will follow suit ahead of January 20th deadline.

But even as they penned the agreement, there remains concern over the move by NHIF board to draw new regulations over its health insurance scheme.

Outgoing Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki says the NHIF board must henceforth kickstart consultations in line with its mandate in a bid to lighten the burden associated to cost of healthcare on common citizens.

On Tuesday, while delivering his state of address to the nation President Kenyatta issued a directive halting the new regulations.

The president said the move will allow for further consultations following the public uproar.

President Kenyatta said his decision was based on his administration’s commitment to providing affordable healthcare to Kenyans.

The proposal by NHIF had recommended that users will have to pay an upfront one-year subscription at registration.

Last week, the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU), through its deputy secretary-general Benson Okwaro, demanded that the regulations be reversed terming them retrogressive and punitive.

The umbrella union raised concerns the new rules were likely to lockout over 10 million workers from the health cover scheme and discourage people from joining it.