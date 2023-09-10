Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Kipchumba Murkomen now says his Ministry requires over Kshs. 700 billion for the completion of roads that were initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration,

Murokomen noted that said projects, and which have since stalled, should have been completed five years ago. He however assured President William Ruto’s administration would finish the affected road projects, reiterating that no contractor would leave the site before the completion.

“As we speak we have roads that ought to be completed across the country and they require more than Ksh 700 billion to complete,” he said

Speaking while inspecting road projects in Chepalungu, Bomet County, the Cabinet Secretary further stated that the government through the Ministry of Roads and the National Treasury has set aside some money to help contractors continue with their work without disruption as they try to get more funds to facilitate their completion.

“As a ministry, we are discussing with all contractors and we are channeling all resources towards ensuring they remain on site,” he noted

“I want to thank the road contractors, both local and foreign, for being patient. But we are now devising a programme to ensure they are back to work,” he added

Murkomen spoke as President Ruto indicated that no other project will commence before the completion of the ones that are unfinished.

“I want to assure Kenyans that we are going to revive all the road projects that had stalled. We will complete them before we initiate construction of other roads,” said the President

In regards to Bomet road projects, Murkomen assured the residents that the contractor has undertaken to complete them in eight months’ time.

The CS was in the company of area MP Victor Koech, Bomet Central lawmaker Richard Kilel, Sotik MP Amb. Francis Sigei, Bomet East’s Richard Yegon, Konoin MP Brighton Yegon, Bomet County Woman Rep Linet Chepkorir, and Senator Hillary Sigei during the tour.