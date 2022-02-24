Ksh100M Kajiado bridge launched last week collapses

ByCollins Anampiu
A multi-million bridge constructed by the county government of Kajiado has collapsed, exactly one week after its launch.

The Ksh 100M Paai bridge connected three sub-counties of Kajiado East, Kajiado South and Kajiado Central.

Residents woke up Thursday morning to find the bridge curved in the middle following flash floods in the area.

During its launch on February 17, governor Joseph ole Lenku said the huge investment was meant to facilitate movement during the rainy season when floods usually cut off at least seven villages.

There are fears that the remaining pillars of the bridge that appear shaky may cave in.

Most parts of the country have witnessed heavy rains since Tuesday as the March, April to May (MAM) long rains season start.

