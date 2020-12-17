Kshs. 10 million initiative to support dairy farmers in West Pokot County

The West Pokot County government has launched an initiative that seeks to enhance production of milk in the region through distribution of pedigree dairy bulls.

The project, to be implemented at a cost of ten million shillings, will see the bulls that have been sourced from the Agricultural Development Corporation, distributed to selected farmers within the arable areas of the county in Lelan and Tapach.

According to West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo, the highland part of the county is among the top producers of milk in the North Rift and it was time the regional administration supplemented their efforts through provision of quality pedigree bulls for crossbreeding.

Lonyangapuo says the county through its department of Agriculture will construct a milk processing plant at Kabichbich area which will ensure value addition as well ensure that farmers get better pay.

The governor also donated some of the pedigree bulls to the neighbouring county of Elgeyo Marakwet through the peace committee of Kapyego, an area that has witnessed tribal altercations in recent years with devastating consequences.

Lonyangapuo at the same time called on the interior ministry to deploy security personnel along the Pokot-Elgeyo common border saying some criminal groups remain active in the area. He however applauded the Pokot and Marakwet community for living in peace and cooperating in weeding out criminals.

West Pokot chief executive officer in charge of livestock and agriculture Geoffrey Lipale says the program targets to enhance daily production of milk in the area to about fifty thousand litres.

The latest initiative has been applauded by area residents who say it will go a long way in ensuring that local farmers get a return on their investment as well as improve security in a region that has suffered the brunt of cattle rustling.