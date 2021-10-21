Kshs.2.4 Billion ready for disbursement to aid drought-stricken counties

The government has availed Kshs.2.4 billion to be used to get food supplies to 23 counties hard hit by drought.

Government spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna disclosed Thursday that the allocation that is aimed at covering the months of October and November has also been boosted by a further Kshs. 1.5 Billion that was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta during Mashujaa Day celebrations.

“The government continues to provide support to alleviate the impact of drought in the affected parts of the country. As Government, we wish to inform our people that we have mobilized sufficient food stocks to be distributed to all the affected until the situation normalizes.” Col Oguna said in a statement.

Of the 23 affected counties, there are 13 counties currently classified as being in severely affected and under huge food distress, and which immediate interventions are being made to reach the populations therein.

These counties include Baringo, Garissa, Isiolo, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Kitui, Mandera, Marsabit, Samburu, Tana River, and Wajir. In these counties, the government has been able to distribute foods such as maize, rice, beans, vegetable oils and fortified health food totaling 186,000 kilograms.

“Arrangement for distribution of food to the rest of the affected areas is ongoing and distribution will start soon,” Oguna announced

He assured that the government will continue with efforts to mitigate the current drought situation and that no amount of effort shall be spared to alleviate the suffering of Kenyans in the affected areas.