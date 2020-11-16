Kshs. 30B Mt. Kenya link road to be completed in two years

A road connecting four counties in Mount Kenya region will be completed by the end of 2022, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has said.

The Mau Mau road whose construction has since commenced links Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri and Nyandarua counties, with CS Macharia expressing confidence that the project will be completed within the set timeline despite COVID-19 setbacks.

While inspecting the road at Kiamara area in Murang’a County, the CS confirmed, “ the contractor is on ground and earthworks have started in Kiambu, Murang’a and Nyeri. Currently the work is at 3 percent.”

The Kshs. 30 billion Mau Mau road covers a distance of 500-km and was commissioned last year with the aim of opening up the region’s economy.

Macharia said the road will benefit not only Mount Kenya region but also neighbouring regions including Rift Valley and Eastern region adding that the Murang’a County section alone will cost Kshs. 6.4 billion.

“We have already made a down payment of Kshs. 640 million and more payments will be done as the construction progress,” said the CS.

The Mau Mau road borders eastern and western parts of Aberdare Forest which were used by freedom fighters as hideouts during war for independence.

Macharia lauded the project saying apart from boosting the economic activities, it will also provide employment to thousands of local residents.

The government, he added, is also doing dual carriage from Kenol to Sagana, a project he noted has already started.

Meanwhile Macharia warned contractors who are delaying completion of given projects saying apart from being blacklisted, they risk being arrested.

On rail transport, the CS said Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line has already been rehabilitated and only waits for commissioning by the President.

“Currently the railway line is being used for transportation of cargo but after commissioning the line we will be having scheduled trips for cargo and passenger transport. The government is committed to have a proper robust railway transport to spur economic growth,” said Macharia.

Rehabilitation of other railway lines including Naivasha – Nakuru-Malava line, the CS said was on course.