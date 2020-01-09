A section of coffee farmers from central region are up in arms over the use of the 3 billion shillings Coffee Cherry Advanced Revolving Fund.

The farmers claim already 250 million shillings has been used as logistics during the creation of the New KPCU Board.

The farmers are calling on the government to allocate some funds from the kitty to boost security in coffee milling factories to stop frequent theft of coffee beans that has seen farmers incur heavy losses.

Late last year the Cabinet approved operationalization of the 3 billion shillings Coffee Cherry Advanced Revolving Fund that among other things is intended to offer coffee farmers with cheap loans as a mitigation strategy for late bonus payments.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



A new 7-member board of directors to manage the New-KPCU and the fund has already been established by Trade and Cooperatives CS Peter Munya.

However a section of coffee farmers are crying foul claiming already 250 million shillings from the kitty has been used as logistic for creating the new KPCU board officially unveiled Tuesday.

Thanga-ini Coffee Farmers Cooperative Society Chairman Hiram Mwangi wants part of the kitty and CDF to be allocated to boost security in coffee milling factories as rampant coffee theft has left many farmers on the edge.

Farmers are blaming the frequent bean theft on skewed licensing of coffee milling factories saying only factories with a capacity to produce 20,000 tonnes of coffee berries annually should be licensed to curtail the vice.

The farmers say frequent theft of high quality coffee will in the long run reduce production of the lucrative cash crop as farmers are running losses amounting to millions of shillings calling for urgent interventions.