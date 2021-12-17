Kshs 8.4B pharmaceutical plant to reduce Kenya’s reliance on imports

Square Pharmaceuticals is targeting to help Kenya cut medical drugs import bill upon completion of its pharmaceutical plant in Machakos County next year.

The first phase of the plant which is due for completion next year costs Kshs. 2.5 billion and is expected to produce at least 2 billion tablets and capsules annually.

While speaking to KBC Channel 1, Square Group Managing Director Tapan Chowdhury said the firm aims at replicating the success it achieved in Bangladesh where 92% of medical drugs consumed is locally produced as it aims to cut Kenya’s reliance on imports which are valued at Kshs. 65 billion annually.

According to Chowdhury, 42% of fake medicines produced between 2013-17 were from Africa, a factor which has been attributed to porous borders and scarcity of medicine.

“Bangladesh being a very successful country in terms of producing medical products since 2002, you will be surprised to know that 92% of the total consumption of medicine are produced locally and Square being the largest company here, we thought it is high time that if we set up a pharmaceutical company in Kenya we will be addressing this issue and this will be a game-changer in Kenya as well as Africa,” Chowdhury told Channel 1.

Square says it will produce high-quality drugs which are competitive in the market among them, anti-malarial drugs, anti-diabetic, cardiovascular drugs, and painkillers.

In regards to COVID-19 vaccine, the firm says it is already selling remdesivir used in the treatment of the disease in other markets as it eyes vaccine developed in Kenya.

The plant which will be located in Athi River EPZ is expected to employ at least 700 Kenyans directly and reduce the import of fake and substandard drugs through collaboration with authorities.