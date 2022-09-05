KSSSA national 7s line up confirmed

The lineup is now complete for the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National 7s championships set for Nakuru County from 8-11 September 2022.

This is after the conclusion of the regional championships held across the country over the past week.

The KSSSA Nairobi region schools 7s final was a closely fought affair won by Ofafa Jericho who edged Upper Hill 7-5 in the final on Sunday 28 August 2022 at the Lenana School. Both teams proceed to the nationals set for 8-10 September in Nakuru County. pic.twitter.com/bf7j3QvrKl — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) August 29, 2022

Ofafa Jericho and Upper Hill had already qualified from Nairobi and were joined by fourteen other teams from the Rift Valley, Western, Coast, Central, Nyanza and Eastern regions.

RIFT VALLEY

Hosts Rift Valley will provide four teams, namely Nanyuki, Menengai, Ngong Township and Kabianga. Nanyuki won the Rift Valley championship after defeating Menengai 3-0 on drop kicks in a tense final, the two sides tied 7-7 at the close of regular and extra time. Joining them at the nationals are Ngong Township and Kitengela who reached the semis, Ngong losing 10-0 to Menengai with Kabianga going down 21-0 to Nanyuki. Ngong eventually claimed third place with a 12-7 victory over Kabianga.

WESTERN

Koyonzo and Butula qualified from this region by virtue of reaching the regional final at St. Peter’s Mumias. Koyonzo would eventually win the regional title with a 26-5 victory over Butula.

COAST

Shimba Hills were crowned Coast region champions after defeating Mazeras 36-0 in the final. To reach the final, Shimba Hills overcame Mwambiti 29-0 in the semis after defeating Tudor by the same score in the quarters while Mazeras edged Malindi 5-0 in the semis, replicating the result from their quarterfinal win over Mghalu.

NYANZA

St. Mary’s Yala won the Nyanza title after edging Nduru Boys 12-7. Yala reached the final with a 14-5 semifinal win over fierce rivals Maseno School while Nduru just snuck past Agoro Sare 12-10 in the second semi.

CENTRAL & EASTERN

The competitions in these two regions were played on round robin formats with Alliance and Magumu claiming the top two slots in Central while All Saints Boys and Kang’aru took the top two slots in Eastern.

KSSSA National 7s Qualified Teams

Rift Valley: Nanyuki, Menengai, Ngong Township, Kabianga

Nairobi: Ofafa Jericho, Upper Hill

Western: Koyonzo, Butula

Nyanza: St. Mary’s Yala, Nduru

Eastern: All Saints, Kang’aru

Central: Alliance, Magumu

Coast: Shimba Hills, Mazeras

