KTB banks on ‘chamas’ to encourage members save for holidays

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is banking on informal cooperative societies (Chamas) to encourage members to save for holidays in a bid to shore up post-COVID 19 recovery efforts in the tourism sector.

KTB Chief Executive officer Dr Betty Radier says the initiative being moved under the banner of “you deserve a holiday’’ seeks to spur domestic tourism while marketing tourist destination points across the country.

Dr Radier says the campaign seeking to incorporate the support of tour guide operators, travel agencies, the Kenya Wildlife Service and the Ministry of Tourism will provide a single platform where each collaborator will showcase their work while helping Kenyans discover pocket-friendly holiday destinations.

She noted that the country has a portfolio of magical attraction sites which Kenyans need to explore and build their own tourism sector which she points out has been largely dependent on foreign patronage for many decades.

The C.E.O was speaking at the Nakuru Golf Club after a Golf tourism tournament that was organized by KTB.

Dr Radier said the idea is also to reach out to a range of market segments in the corporate sector to encourage people to prioritize holidays in their planning saying a holiday is a worthy break after burnout.

KTB is expanding campaigns for visibility of attraction sites in Nakuru, Kakamega, Kisumu, Homabay, Taita Taveta, Marsabit, Kitui and Narok Counties-areas she says have not been popular with local tourists.

She pointed out that golfers are avid explorers and are increasingly emerging as formidable partners in the quest to popularize domestic tourism adding that KTB will forge and scale up strategic partnerships to market Kenya`s attraction sites and culture locally and globally.

Dr Radier observed that domestic tourism is now emerging as the lifeline for tourism in Kenya due to a slump in the international market.

She suggested that focus be built around the domestic market, including tailoring the products and prices for this niche.

“Instead of charging high due to the international tourist’s influence, establishments should adopt fair charges. There is a boom driven by the domestic market as families, corporate groups and individuals travel,” Dr Radier argued.

The Head of Marketing and Business Development at the Kenya Wildlife service Gladys Kosgey commended the initiative saying it complements the service`s range of innovations that have been tailored on the needs of average Kenyan tourists to entice them to bolster local tourism.

The Chairman of the Nakuru County Tourism Association (NCTA) David Mwangi noted that such initiatives will improve visibility of Nakuru as a tourist destination of choice on the local and global stage.

Mwangi pointed out the catalogue of attraction sites in Nakuru County urging Kenyans to visit the sites, the national park and wildlife conservancies at affordable rates.

The country’s tourism earnings grew by 65.4 per cent to Ksh 146.51billion in 2021 compared to Ksh 88.56 billion in 2020.

According to a Ministry of Tourism report from January up to September 2021 room nights grew to 3,084,957 as compared to the same period in 2020 when it was 1,986,465, indicating a growth of 55.3 per cent.

Domestic bed nights grew by 101.3 percent between 2020 and 2021, while international bed nights grew by 0.05 percent. These bed nights’ recovery trends are an indication that the hospitality sector in Kenya has largely been supported by domestic travel in 2021.

International arrivals increased 53 per cent in the 12 months to December last year compared to a similar period in 2020, mainly on the renewed marketing efforts as well as confidence in the country’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Kenya recorded 870,465 tourists between January to December last year compared to 567,848 international arrivals in a similar period last year, data from the Tourism Research Institute shows.

The report shows that 257,357 or 29.57 percent came to visit family and friends while 299,802 or 34.44 per cent were on holiday. A further 229,804 were business travelers.

This has been credited to the implementation of various interventions by the government to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the sector, including a focus on domestic tourism.