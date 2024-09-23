KTB eyes West African market to boost tourist arrivals

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is targeting to enhance its marketing activities in West African to grow the number of visitors from the region.

KTB Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemei says Africa is the next frontier Kenya is tapping into to grow its arrivals into the country.

“Even as we continue to invest in our traditional key source markets such as Europe and USA, we consider Africa as a low-hanging fruit that we must invest in line with our market diversification strategy,” said Chepkemei.

This comes as KTB pitched camp at the Akwaaba African Travel Market, which kicked off on Sunday as Kenya targets to grow its tourism numbers from the West African country.

According to data from the Tourism Sector Performance Report, the African Market currently accounts for about 41pc of Kenya’s total arrivals.

The Akwaaba African Travel Market recognized as the largest travel expo in Western Africa has attracted industry leaders, investors, government decision-makers, and tourism professionals from over 50 countries.

KTB is exhibiting alongside Kenya Airways and key industry stakeholders, including The Movenpick hotels, who are showcasing Kenya as a hub of luxurious accommodation travel experiences.

This year’s participation aims to attract both African and international audiences, reinforcing Kenya’s status as a leading destination in the region.

In the year 2023/2024, Kenya welcomed 32,000 arrivals from the Nigerian market with the CEO pointing out that promotional programs that have been put in place are expected to spur growth in the market noting that KTB’s participation in Akwaaba will further promote Kenya’s diverse attractions, including its breathtaking landscapes, wildlife, and rich cultural heritage.

“We are excited to be part of the Akwaaba African Market, which plays a crucial role in the travel and tourism industry. This platform not only allows us to showcase Kenya’s incredible offerings and hidden gems yet to be discovered but also to connect with industry leaders and, foster innovative opportunities that will benefit the entire African tourism sector.” said the CEO.

The Akwaaba African Travel Market serves as a vital meeting point for the travel industry, offering invaluable networking opportunities and insights into current trends and challenges.