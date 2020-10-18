KTB nominated for excellence in policy making

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has been nominated for the 2020 Africa Tourism Leadership Awards ‘Leading in Progressive Policies’ category by Africa Tourism Partners.

0ther shortlisted bodies in this category include the Rwanda Tourism Development Board and Egypt for their progressive and excellence in policymaking for sustainable tourism growth and development in their destinations.

The award will be held in Kigali on 21st October, Rwanda by the Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) which is the only forum of its kind in Africa that highlights tourism as a major economic pillar to diversify African economies.

KTB CEO Dr Betty Radier welcomed the nomination, saying that it is testament to the strides made by the board in promoting the tourism business in the country.

“We are proud to be nominated for this award in recognition of the work we have put in place to ensure that we propel Kenya’s tourism to greater heights. This comes at a time when we have been working with our partners to help steer tourism businesses through the turbulent times, we have been facing due to the Covid-19 Pandemic,” said Dr Radier.

She added that ATLF offers an opportunity for deliberations on Thought Leadership, travel technology and innovation; transformation of intra-Africa travel; destination marketing and showcases; MICE/business events strategies, among other issues which are key components for the growth of Tourism in Africa.

“Tourism is a key economic segment in Kenya and Africa and therefore our motivation is to move the sector back to where it was. It is a difficult scenario, even for other sectors but we are sure this is possible. One of the key challenges has been that we are in a constantly evolving situation. This said ensuring Covid-19 safety is a priority as we continue to encourage visitors both domestic, regional and international into our destinations” added Dr Radier

Among the speakers during the event will be Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Elcia Grandcourt, Director of UNWTO Africa Programme.

The ‘Leading in Progressive Policies’ Award’ category targets a country, head of state, minister or government organization that has shown progressive and excellence in policymaking for sustainable tourism growth and development in their destination.

Last year, the award was won by the Rwanda Tourism Development Board with the Ghana Tourism Authority and Botswana Tourism Organization coming in second and third respectively.

The other awards categories in the 2020 event include Outstanding Tourism Transportation Award, Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award, Women in Leadership Award, Most Innovative Business Tourism Destination Award, Outstanding Accommodation Facility/Group Award, Outstanding Africa Tourism Media & Marketing Award, Championing Sustainability Award and Destination Africa – Lifetime Award.