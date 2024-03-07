KTB partners with counties to promote tourism

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has embarked on an initiative to unlock the tourism potential in the counties.

This is through a partnership with the county government which is aimed at identifying unique tourist attractions which will elevate tourist experiences and stimulate domestic tourism.

“We encourage Kenyans to explore the diverse tourism offerings within our borders. Through effective marketing, local tourism can become a robust economic driver,” said KTB Acting CEO John Chirchir.

He further called upon investors to capitalize on the opportunities in the counties which will go a long way in enhancing tourism infrastructure and enhance visitor experiences.

Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang called for strategic marketing of regional tourism blocs as it will be the key driver in unlocking the tourism potential across the counties

“The country’s tourism potential is yet to be fully exploited. There is a need for the national government to work with the regional economic blocs and individual county governments to showcase what this country offer to the world,” stated Sang.

The governor also underscored the untapped opportunities that await exploration and urged the government to extend promotional efforts beyond the traditional safari and beach narratives.

KTB says 15 counties have already been profiled, complete with tailored itineraries and they anticipate a surge in local travel.