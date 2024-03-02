KTB partners with Omanyala to market Kenya during ITB expo

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has partnered with Africa’s record holder in 100M Ferdinand Omanyala, to market Kenya during the ITB Berlin expo slated for March 5th-7th, 2024 in Berlin Germany.

Omanyala will lend his star power to KTB’s efforts in marketing Kenya on the global stage.

His presence at the Kenyan stand during the event is expected to draw additional attention, underscoring Kenya’s position as an Athletics Global powerhouse.

This collaboration aims to forge a strong and positive association between Kenya and its illustrious athletics culture, widely regarded as one of the most formidable and captivating in world athletics today.

The sprinter finished just outside the medals in fourth place in the 60 metres final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow on Friday, Kenya’s best ever performance in indoor sprints and Africa’s best since 2008 when Nigeria’s Olusoji Fasuba struck gold In Valencia.

USA’s pair of Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles struck gold and silver with Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake taking bronze in the Glasgow final ahead of Omanyala who now shifts his focus to the July 26 to August 11 Olympic Games in Paris.

Commenting on his partnership with KTB, Omanyala expressed his enthusiasm on the stating, “I am honored to join hands with the Kenya Tourism Board in showcasing the beauty and splendor of our beloved country at ITB Berlin 2024. As a proud Kenyan and an athlete, I understand the importance of giving back to my country. Through this partnership, I hope to not only promote Kenya as an ideal travel destination but also inspire others to explore the experiences our nation has to offer. “Said Omanyala.

In addition to his participation at the Kenyan stand, Omanyala will be actively involved in various promotional activities, including engagement with potential visitors, meet-and-greet sessions, and panel discussions. He will have the opportunity to share his personal experiences, including his recent visits to iconic destinations like the Maasai Mara, thereby showcasing Kenya’s diverse attractions to a global audience.

Commenting on this Kenya Tourism Board Ag CEO, John Chirchir, says

“Athletes like Ferdinand Omanyala play a pivotal role in showcasing Kenya’s prowess not only on the track but also on the global tourism stage. Their achievements resonate with people worldwide and serve as powerful ambassadors for our country. We are delighted to partner with Omanyala and leverage his influence to further elevate Kenya’s profile as a top travel destination.”

During the Expo, Kenya will be represented by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife through the Kenya Tourism Board who have set up the exhibition infrastructure and support to accommodate the maximum number of 42 travel trade representatives.