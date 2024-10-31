KTB rewards Faith Kipyegon with holiday treat in Kenya

The 1,500-meter world record holder Faith Kipyegon has been recognised for her outstanding accomplishments on the international scene by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) with a complimentary vacation.

Three-time Olympic 1500-meter champion Kipyegon will take a trip that includes places like Diani Beach and Amboseli National Park along the Coastal circuit.

With the help of KTB, the champion will have the chance to relax and take in the amazing tourist attractions that make Kenya one of the top travel destinations in the world.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Kipyegon expressed her gratitude to KTB for the gesture, saying: “I am extremely honoured and humbled that my beloved country Kenya has blessed me with the opportunity to pursue my dreams in athletics.

During my resting season, I was sure that there was no better place to take a break but to enjoy the magic of my own country so this is timely. I look forward with great anticipation to exploring the magical experiences including some adventure, the pristine beaches, and landscapes, and taking time for authentic wildlife viewing with my family. My country is such a vibrant tourist destination and I am lucky to experience it firsthand.”

She added: “This is a wonderful chance for me to appreciate Kenya’s natural beauty and diversity beyond the tracks and training grounds. I hope to return from this vacation refreshed and with amazing stories to share with the world about everything that makes our country magical.”

KTB CEO June Chepkemei noted that the holiday for Kipyegon serves to recognize her role in promoting Kenya globally thanks to her athletic excellence.

“We are delighted to host Faith and offer her a taste of the incredible magic Kenya has to offer global travelers. Her achievements on the global athletics stage have raised Kenya’s profile and inspired the world. This holiday is a small token of our appreciation for her service to the nation as a phenomenal athlete and role model. We will continue to host podium finisher athletes who have continually made our country proud”.

Chepkemei further stated that Kipyegon’s experience will serve to enhance the “Run With Kenyans” campaign, which aims to invite international runners to experience the destination while participating in various marathon events across the country.

“As KTB continues to promote domestic tourism through our Tembea Kenya initiative, we are honoured to have icons like Faith Kipyegon shine the spotlight on everything that makes our country such an exceptional travel destination even for running enthusiasts.

We are confident this holiday will provide some well-deserved rest before she continues her conquests and carries Kenya’s message to the world,” Chepkemei stated.

Faith Kipyegon’s illustrious career has been punctuated by groundbreaking achievements, culminating in a series of world records and Olympic triumphs that have solidified her status as a legendary figure in middle-distance running.