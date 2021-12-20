KTB sees tourism growth among higher spend golf tavellers

Kenya is cashing in on longer period of stays among golfers into the destination to market other tourism attractions that the country is known for.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Betty Radier says spin-off tours by golf travellers after tournaments have spiced up the sport and is quickly putting Kenya on the global map as a golf sporting destination.

“The prevailing all-weather season and other attributes such as connectivity from a golf course to a beach or a game drive have pulled golfers into the country,” said the CEO.

Dr Radier made the remarks in a statement issued to the press during a two-day golf tournament by Sunset golf society held at Nyanza g]Golf Club in Kisumu over the weekend. The event brought together golfers from the western region and Rwanda.

According to Mintel International Group Golf Tourism, golf travelers spend on average 2.5times more than leisure tourists at a destination.

Further research also shows the average length of a trip of a domestic visitor is 3.6 days, whereas a golfer stays 4.6 days.

Overseas golf travelers stay a minimum of 7 nights according to a survey conducted by Golf Travel Consulting.

“Having a round of golf in the morning, and basking on one of our pristine and white sandy beaches in the same afternoon or having a morning game drive and in the mid-morning get the opportunity to tee off from the Northern to the southern hemisphere is all what make Kenya a magical golf sport destination,” said Radier.

The Sunset Golf Society chairman James Ondigo said the tournament that has attracted interest for participation in the neighbouring countries of Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania is set for further growth.

KTB CEO added that Kenya has continued to cement her position as a growing golf destination through the annual Magical Kenya Open that attracts participation of over 40 countries across the globe.

Last year, Kenya during the 7th Annual World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates scooped the Africa’s Best Golf Destination2020 category ahead of South Africa, Egypt and Morocco.

According to Dr. Radier Kenya has made strides in the development of golf over the years a move, she says now made the entire world knows Kenya as the best destination in Africa.

Kisumu County governor Prof. Anyang Nyongo called on the need for the improvement of golf facilities in the region to meet the international expectations and standards.

Speaking at the close of the tournament, Prof Nyongo said the region has investment opportunities in all sectors besides the hospitality adding that the county will this week host an investment conference to woo investors for the existing prospects in the region.

“The Conference will be a precursor to Africities summit hosted by Kisumu city in May next year. We are very prepared for this big day and we hope the region as well at the country at large will benefit from it”, said the Governor