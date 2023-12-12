KTB strategically targeting expanding community of African American travelers

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is strategically targeting the expanding community of African American travelers eager to connect with authentic African experiences.

The Ag CEO of KTB John Chirchir revealed that the board is tailoring its approach to meet the desires of this demographic, who seek immersive cultural encounters, adventure, and engagement with conservation initiatives.

Chirchir highlighted Kenya’s appeal as a destination that offers a unique blend of cultural richness and biodiversity. He emphasized the integral connection between conservation efforts and the preservation of cultural heritage, emphasizing their joint role in sustaining these invaluable aspects.

“The African American segment holds significant importance for Kenya, representing approximately 13% of the US population which is the third best performing tourism market for Kenya. Our goal is to capture their interest, encouraging them to establish not only a connection with their African heritage but also with Kenya’s prominent role in global conservation efforts,” stated Chirchir.

Simultaneously, Nairobi, Kenya’s thriving modern city, stands as a testament to successfully balancing cultural values with urban development.

The Ag CEO spoke as a group of travel advisors and influencers finalized a familiarization tour in the country courtesy of the Board. The team visited tourist attractions in in Nairobi, the Maasai Mara and the Kenyan coast with an aim to impart destination knowledge as well as give marketing insights.

The figures visiting Kenya, including American-Nigerian actor Gbenga Akinnagbe, Music Mogul and wellness advocate Angelique Miles, television personality Bevy Smith, and Global Communications Executive Iesha Reed, among others, are participating in a one-week familiarization trip.

Chirchir stressed the importance of leveraging personalities to reshape perceptions about Kenya and Africa, countering stereotypes perpetuated by foreign media. “These influencers offer a unique opportunity to present a much richer, diverse image of our great country,” he stated.

Kenya’s cultural festivals, coinciding with the rise in culturally inclined global travelers, provide an exceptional platform for the country to showcase its cultural wealth to a broader audience.