KTB taps diaspora in marketing destination Kenya

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is rallying Kenyans in diaspora to support tourism promotion.

At the sidelines of the ongoing Parsi Olympics, the tourism marketing agency unveiled the “Ziara Kenya One Diaspora One Tourist” tourism marketing drive that seeks to harness the diaspora’s networks to attract at least one tourist per diaspora member annually, thus helping catalyze growth in the tourism sector.

“The Kenyan diaspora is a formidable and equally patriotic community that continues to shape the fortunes of our nation. This campaign will harness the passion and goodwill of this community to boost tourism. By turning each member of the Kenyan diaspora into an ambassador for Kenya, we are poised to ignite passions and connections that will have ripple effects leading to more visitors to our country,” said June Chepkemei KTB Chief Executive Officer.

The campaign draws inspiration from the significant growth of Kenyans living abroad, estimated to reach four million by the end of 2023, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This expanding diaspora represents a wealth of untapped potential in catalyzing tourism promotion for Kenya.

Furthermore, with diaspora remittances currently standing as the leading source of foreign exchange for the country, amounting to a record Ksh 671 billion ($4.19 billion) in 2023, the diaspora’s significance as a crucial pillar of the economy is evident.

“Tourism revenue comes second as a forex earner just behind diaspora remittances. Our aim is to catalyze a convergence of these two very significant sectors by ensuring that tourism, cultural understanding and economic prosperity become mutually reinforcing,” said Chepkemei.

The campaign is modeled around successes registered by other countries that have creatively tapped their diaspora to generate an upsurge in visitor numbers including some in the African Continent.

Kenya is well on its way to pre pandemic visitor numbers having attracted 1.96 million international tourists in 2023. The KTB has however set its sights on hitting 3 million visitor arrivals by the end of 2023, counting on such initiatives to catalyze the growth.

The diaspora will be empowered through an online e-learning program and certification by KTB that imparts deep destination knowledge, skills, and inspiration to passionately promote Kenya.

To rally the diaspora, KTB will undertake activities like webinars and virtual tours showcasing Kenya’s attractions to the diaspora and their networks. It will also appoint influential diaspora members as campaign ambassadors to promote the initiative globally, as well as participate in key diaspora events to publicize the campaign.

Chepkemei called on the diaspora to actively participate in promoting Kenya as a leading tourism destination in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.

“Your support is crucial as we work towards positioning Kenya as a top long-haul destination globally by 2030. Let us join hands in this endeavor, rediscovering our roots, reconnecting with our heritage, and shaping a brighter future for our beloved country,” she urged.