KTB to promote Nairobi City attractions through virtual run

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has partnered with Action Marketing Plus to showcase Nairobi’s attractions through running.

The virtual event dubbed ‘Nairobi Run’ which will be launched over the weekend of August 14th and 15th is aimed at celebrating the city’s existing experiences and products.

Action Marketing Plus Chief Executive Officer Younes Iraki, says the event has attracted over 500 runners participating in the run happening in different locations within Nairobi city.

The running routes will cover Oloolua forest, Karura forest, Ngong Road Sanctuary Forest, Arboretum and Uhuru Park among others.

“This is a not a competitive run but fun run open to everyone and it will also feature runners’ groups of the city such as Team Jasho, Fitness with David, Tipwa Tipwa, Urban Swaras, Nairobi Hash House Harriers, & many more.The run will give an opportunity to the participants to rediscover the beauty of Nairobi, to explore its vibrant running routes and share their exhilarating experiences with the world,” said

The event is supported by well-known runners such as Douglas Wakiihuri as well as several other running clubs, gyms as well as artists & celebrities including Frasha from P-Unit.

KTB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Betty Radier pointed out that Nairobi has unknown experiences and attractions for weekend get-away team building family and group excursions.

She said the routes add to the showcases of other attractions such as waterfalls, caves, birding besides contributing to the wellness of the participants.

“People across the world have come to realize the importance of wellness and a healthy lifestyle along with a newfound gratitude for the outdoors, and NairobiRun is the first among a series of other runs that we will be organizing across the country” said Iraki