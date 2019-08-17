KTDA absorbs 50 management trainees to bolster talent pool

Written By: Claire Wanja
A section of the newly-hired 50 KTDA management trainees are taken through the leaf sorting process at Kangaita Tea Factory during their induction on 9th August 2019. The trainees have been deployed to various factories across the country for a one-year training after which they will be absorbed into the factories’ management team.
Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has hired 50 management trainees as the company seeks to train more talent for its expanding factory management portfolio and enhance business continuity across its operations.

The trainees, selected from pool of over 3,000 applicants, all of whom are recent university graduates, have been deployed to various factories across the country for a one-year training starting 1st August 2019, after which they will be absorbed into the factories’ management team.

KTDA manages 69 tea factories countrywide on behalf of smallholder tea farmers. This is a significant increase from 45 factories in 2000 when KTDA was privatised, which is indicative of the robust growth the company has experienced.

The new team is also expected to fill the gaps occasioned by factory expansions as well as to cater for natural attrition within the firm’s human resource. This will ensure transfer of critical skills from more experienced staff and guarantee smooth continuity in the running of the factories’ operations for the farmers’ benefit.

The new trainees will be taken through the technical aspects of processing tea as well as managing diverse issues in the tea value chain including stakeholder relationships, finance, human resources and agronomy.

The trainees were chosen after a rigorous recruitment process that included online assessments and interviews.

