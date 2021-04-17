KTDA demands immediate release of four detained staff

Written By: Beth Nyaga

KTDA demands immediate release of four detained staff

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) is demanding the unconditional release of four of its Junior ICT staff who have been held hostage by police officers.

According to the organization, the four are being detained at the KTDA headquarters and have been incommunicado with family members and the company since Friday afternoon.

KTDA in a statement says that all other staff present during the raid were released by 8:00 pm and informed to leave their offices drawers and lockers open.

“The building remains in the hands of the police who have denied authorized KTDA staff access to the offices,” they say.

The organization further notes that the Magistrate’s Court order (Misc. Application No. E1248 of 2021) that was produced to facilitate the raid neither made mention of detention of staff nor did it include the restriction of entry into and exit out of the building by employees.

“These unlawful actions continue to be undertaken by law enforcement offices notwithstanding the existence of a High Court of Kenya Order (Petition No. E254 of 2020) restraining such an action,” reads the statement in part.

The reason for the raid still remains unclear.

 

