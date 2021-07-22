KTDA Foundation launches digital mentorship program for youth

The Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) Foundation in partnership with PlayPoint Education East Africa has launched a digital learning mentorship program targeting at least 200 students.

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program is targeting learners across KTDA’s 12 administrative zones to come up with innovative ways of solving problems affecting tea-growing communities.

KTDA Foundation head Sudi Matara said the program is redesigned with a focus on resilience since it includes social dynamics that prepare the learners with the capacity to respond to rapid changes and adapt to changes in the world economy.

Speaking in Nakuru during the launch of the program, Matara noted that the program will see students come up with models and solutions that would address the challenges those farmers are facing and improve their livelihoods.

Peris Kinyanjui, a teacher from Nyeri County which is classified as a Tea growing zone lauded the program stating that it will help beneficiaries learn skills in robotics and coding.

She noted that the program will also help address the challenge of fear towards sciences among learners as it will now make learning interesting.

Alex Magu from STEM Impact Centre reiterated the need to focus on innovation to be on the same level as the current technological advancement.

According to Magu, Information Communication Technology (ICT) should be integrated into classrooms to help learners be innovative.

KTDA Foundation contributes to nurturing responsible youth through supporting various educational initiatives across the 69 KTDA managed factory catchment areas.