KTDA Holdings appoints Enos Njeru as National Chairman

The Board of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Holdings Limited has appointed Enos Njiru Njeru as its national chairman effective Monday, July 17, 2023.

This follows the resignation of Mr. David Muni Ichoho as Chairman last week on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, through a letter which was received and accepted by the board.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Njeru said his chairmanship will be committed towards enhancing the welfare of the smallholder tea farmer, with particular focus on the implementation of reforms on issues raised at the recently held tea conference.

“During the recent tea conference held at Kericho, we held thought provoking discussions with passionate stakeholders, who shared their insights and concerns. I want to assure you all that the issues raised will be carefully considered under my chairmanship. I am committed to translating the discussions into action, implementing the necessary reforms, and addressing the challenges faced by our tea farmers with the goal of bettering the returns of their hard work,” he said.

He added, “In line with our commitment to progress, I will champion a comprehensive tea reforms agenda. Our industry is not immune to change, and we must adapt to remain competitive and sustainable. Embracing innovation, exploring new markets, and diversifying our products will be key in expanding the horizons of the tea sector. Together, we will chart a course that elevates the tea industry to new heights of prosperity.”

Mr. Njeru has been a KTDA Holdings Limited board member since July 2021 representing farmers from KTDA Zone Six – which comprises factories in Embu County.

He is a Certified Public Accountant with over 15 years’ experience in finance management.