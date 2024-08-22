KTDA imports fertilizer for smallholder tea farmers

Fertilizer for smallholder tea farmers is set arrive in the country from September 10th for distribution to farmers ahead of the short rains.

KTDA Management Services (KTDA MS) has imported 97,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer for the 2024/2025 season, an increase from the 88,000 metric tonnes procured last year.

This rise reflects the expansion of smallholder tea acreage and a growing preference among organizations and individuals outside the KTDA network to place their orders through the Agency.

The NPK 26:5:5 chemically compounded fertilizer was sourced directly from Russia. It will be bagged at the port and distributed to farmers through their respective factories, ensuring efficient and timely delivery for farm application.

“The first shipment, carrying approximately 47,400 tonnes of fertilizer, will dock at the Port of Mombasa on September 10th. The second shipment, carrying the remaining balance, is expected to arrive two weeks later,” said Collins Bett, Managing Director of KTDA MS.

“We anticipate that farmers will receive the fertilizer promptly due to our seamless logistics plan and dedicated team.”

The final cost of a 50kg bag of fertilizer will be determined by several factors, including the cost of natural gas (a key component in manufacturing NPK fertilizer), exchange rates, shipment costs, marine and overland insurance costs as well as clearing and transportation costs to the respective tea factories.

Applying fertilizer at the start of the short rains is crucial for maintaining the high quality and quantity of green leaf required for premium tea production.

KTDA procures fertilizer in bulk through competitive international bidding, benefiting more than 680,000 small-scale tea farmers who are shareholders of its managed factories. This arrangement allows these farmers to access high-quality fertilizer at competitive prices reliably.

The KTDA fertilizer credit scheme also enables farmers to pay for the fertilizer in installments, easing the financial burden of purchasing this vital input for tea farming.