The Kenya Tea Development Agency has received 3.7 billion shillings from the National treasury to offset the cost of the subsidized fertilizer. The Agency says it will be distributing the commodity to the farmers at a cost of 3,500 shilings with the Treasury topping up 2,117 shillings. KTDA chair David Ichoho says the agency is expecting another fertilizer shipment from Russia next week carrying 940 thousand bags to be supplied to Tea farmers in the country.

