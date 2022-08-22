KTDA seeks Ksh 3B from treasury for fertilizer subsidy

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) is seeking Ksh 3 billion from the National Treasury for subsidizing fertilizer for small holder farmers.

The agency says it has imported fertilizer worth Ksh 9 billion for distribution to smallholder tea farmers from later this week.

The first consignment of the two 1.8 million metric tonnes of the fertilizer imported from Russia arrived on Saturday with the Agency seeking to start distributing it to smallholder tea farmers later this week.

KTDA says the subsidy from the National Treasury will help in deciding on the retail price of the farm input.

The first consignment contains 820,000 50kg bag of fertilizer that is being transported via the Standard Gauge Railway from Mombasa to Nairobi for packaging and distribution.

The second batch of the fertilizer is expected in the country on the first week of next month and will contain 471,000 50 kg bag of fertilizer.

Currently a 50kg bag of fertilizer costs a high of Ksh 7,000 shillings in some regions after prices increased in the global market due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.