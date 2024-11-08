KTDA sees improved efficiency after rollout of key system

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) is expecting enhanced efficiency and productivity in its 71 managed factories following the rollout of SAP (Systems, Application and Products).

The agency says the system whose rollout commenced in 2016 will be used to run various functions across the tea value chain including green leaf management, factory processes, logistics, human resource, finance and sales and marketing.

SAP is a leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that provides solutions to help businesses manage various aspects of their operations, including finance, supply chain, human resources, and customer relationships. It integrates all business functions within a single database and enables faster access to the data to enable businesses make decisions.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of all stakeholders involved. I also wish to thank the project team for their dedication to the project,” said Collins Bett, Managing Director, KTDA Management Services.

KTDA MS handles extension services, processing, logistics, marketing, accounting and warehousing of teas on behalf of more than 700,000 farmers across the country.

“We are excited to reap the benefits of this transformative project and continue to drive efficiency and growth within the tea industry,” he added.

KTDA further expects SAP to enhance the agency’s overall productivity by enhancing efficiency, improving integrated management processes, strengthening information security, enhancing processing of growers’ payments and enabling real-time data entry and reporting for better decision-making.