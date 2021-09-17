KTDA to declare tea bonus rates from next week

Tea farmers who deliver their produce to the 54 factories managed by Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) will know the fate of their bonus rates from next week.

This is after KTDA announced September 20 as the commencement date for meetings by smallholder tea factories to approve the second payment popularly known as “bonus”.

“Factory directors will meet to discuss the performance of their respective factory companies after which declarations on the second payment rates to farmers will be formally announced. We urge farmers to be patient and wait for official communication from their respective factories,” said Wilson Muthaura, the acting KTDA chief executive officer in a statement yesterday.

In July this year, the agency paid a mini-bonus of between Ksh 2 and Ksh 5 per kilo to farmers.

The bonus which is the second and final payment varies from one factory to another and is determined by multiple factors among them the factory’s income for the year, the quality of leaf delivered to the factory, the cost of production and the average price of tea that the factory fetched at the market.

Last year, farmers delivered 1.28 billion kilos of green leaf to the agency. This is a 14 per cent drop from the record production of 1.4 billion kilos the previous financial year ending June 2020.

The announcement comes at a time when the tea sector recorded a nine per cent drop in the CTC tea prices at the Mombasa auction from an average of 2.38 United States dollars in the last financial year to 2.18 US dollars in the financial year 2020/2021.

KTDA says that the drop in prices was caused by the oversupply of tea in the markets.

The agency has also announced plans to ramp up the production of orthodox teas which it says are fetching better prices. The move will also mitigate against market concentration risk on black teas.