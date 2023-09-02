KU hospital accredited as a teaching facility for medicine students

Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) has received regulatory approval from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), allowing the facility to act as an accredited teaching hospital for Kenyatta University School of Medicine.

The regulatory accreditation will be valid for a renewable three-year period, allowing the School of Medicine students from Kenyatta University access the level 6 KUTRRH facility.

With the accreditation, students from KU will join others from other institutions like JKUAT, University of Nairobi, USIU-A, AMREF University, Egerton University, Moi University, Mount Kenya University, National Defense University, Nairobi Women’s College, and Mama Ngina University to further their skills at KUTRRH.

Speaking when he confirmed the accreditation, KUTRRH Chief Executive Officer Mr Mohamed Dagane said the accreditation follows a recent inspection by the Council as per the legal requirements.

KUTRRH is a National Referral Hospital with a 650-bed capacity equipped to offer specialised Oncology, Trauma and orthopedics, and Renal, Accident and Emergency services.

“The accreditation by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council is a welcome development that will help to advance KUTRRH’s positioning as a medical centre of excellence in sub-Sahara Africa,” said Mr Dagane.

While welcoming the accreditation, KUTRRH Chairperson Prof Olive Mugenda said training medical students in Kenya is highly regulated, and the facility is well placed to provide quality teaching hospital solutions for Kenyatta University Students undertaking their undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Prof Mugenda expressed gratitude for the swift intervention and support for the accreditation process by Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.

“The accreditation is a major milestone that allows this medical centre of excellence to provide quality teaching services in compliance with our national regulatory standards that underpin medical training in Kenya,” Prof Mugenda said, adding, “We thank our Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha for her recent intervention and with this accreditation, we are looking forward to welcoming the first cohort of Kenyatta University School of Medicine in coming days.”

As part of its training initiatives, the KUTRRH Training Institute of Specialized Nursing (TISN) celebrated the graduation of its first cohort of specialised nurses last June.

The Training Institute of Specialized Nursing (TISN) was accredited by the Nursing Council of Kenya in 2021 and is recognised by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) as a tertiary institution.

The college offers specialised nursing programs: Higher Diploma in Critical Care Nursing, Higher Diploma in Oncology Nursing, Higher Diploma in Nephrology and Higher Diploma in Perioperative Nursing.

However, the Institute began in 2021 by offering the Kenya Registered Oncology Nursing (KRON) and the Kenya Registered Critical Care Nursing (KRCCN).

The first class graduated in 2022, with 12 students graduating with KRON and 27 with KRCCN certifications.