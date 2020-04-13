KU hospital ICU fully equipped to deal with Covid-19 patients

The Ministry of Health has revealed that Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital ICU is now fully equipped to deal with Covid-19 patients.

In a tweet the Ministry however encourages Kenyans to play their role in combating the spread of Coronavirus by observing preventive measures set out by the Ministry.

The Ministry also continues to sensitize Kenyans on the need not to just wash hands frequently but to wash them properly.

Kenyans are urged to wet their hands with running water, step 2 involves applying enough soap to cover the wet hands.

One is then required to scrub all surfaces of the hands, including the back, between the fingers and under the nails for at least 20 seconds.

Step 4 then involves rinsing the hands thoroughly with running water before drying them with a clean cloth or single-use towel.

As of Sunday, a total of 2,160 contacts had been monitored, out of which 1,660 had been discharged.

The Ministry also revealed that 7,449 samples have been tested since the onset of the disease in the Country and that 500 contacts are being followed at the moment.

The total confirmed cases stand at 197 out of which 25 have recovered and 8 succumbed to COVID 19.

.