Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital KUTRRH has received Ksh 40 million from the Manu Chandaria Foundation for expansion of its cancer treatment center.

Speaking after receiving the donation, KUTRRH Board Chairperson Prof Olive Mugenda said the hospital is establishing an endowment fund to help bail out patients who are not able to top up charges above the National Hospital Insurance (NHIF) cover.

The donation was presented by Dr Manu Chandaria and members of his family.

She made an appeal for more financing, noting that besides the expansion of the cancer center to a 200-bed capacity, the hospital plans to build a comprehensive breast-care unit, a women hospital and children’s hospital.

Mugenda, accompanied by the hospital Chief Executive Dr Ahmed Dagane also commended President William Ruto’s administration for its support in acquiring more equipment including radio therapy linear accelerator for cancer treatment.

Through the government initiative, she added, the facility has also acquired a next generation machine for sample analysis and added that 115 cases are now being treated daily.

Dr Chandaria said he was impressed by the hospitals cancer treatment services and pledged to continue supporting the facility.