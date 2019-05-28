KU students Chairman Ayika elected African universities representative

Kenya University students Chairman Joshua Ayika has been elected as the African representative of universities during the Inter biannual Universities Deliberation Conference in Germany.

Ayika was also promulgated as the chairman of Kenya Universities Students Organization (KUSO) by a delegation of students leaders from across the Country.

The conference held at Technical university of Munich in Germany brought together students from various Universities in the World to deliberate on issues affecting the youth and ways to empower them.

It is the first time a Kenyan has been elected African Universities representative a decision Ayika as fulfilling.

He couldn’t hide his joy saying the trust fellow students leaders have shown in him is testament to his leadership abilities, adding that he will carry out his mandate without fail.

Ayika is expected to be at the forefront in guiding and mentoring young leaders across Africa and the World.

His duties will include introduction and implementation of free education systems within Africa.

Together with others elected, they are expected to come up with innovative measures to reducing levels of illiteracy in their respective Countries.

The students leaders will also play a role in eradication of poverty as well as ensure the presence of good educational systems in Africa.

This will in turn help in reducing levels of unemployment within our nations

The elections were conducted in Ilmenau, Germany on the 24th of May 2019.