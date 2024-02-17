KUCCPS extends application deadline

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has extended the application deadline for the placement of students to universities and colleges.

In a statement KUCCPS CEO Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome, said the extension deadline to February 26, 2024 was necessitated to ensure that no candidate misses out.

KUCCPS opened application for placement of students to universities and colleges on February 7, 2024 targeting the 2023 KCSE candidates and Form Four leavers from other years to 2000.

According to KUCCPS CEO, the number of applicants selecting degree programmes is higher than those applying for TVET courses so far.

“KUCCPS encourages those with mean grades between C and E to take advantage of the available TVET opportunities. Particularly, applicants with D+ and E are still very low and we are encouraging them to apply. They should walk into their nearest TVET institution for assistance,” she said.

She added, “I take this opportunity to assure all those seeking training opportunities through the KUCCPS portal that no one will be left behind.”