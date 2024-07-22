The applications target qualified KCSE holders from 2014 to 2023.

KUCCPS opens application portal for KMTC course placement

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has called for applications for placement in various programmes offered at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the September 2024 intake.

KUCCPS said the application must be submitted through the Student’s Portal from 22nd to 27th July 2024. students.kuccps.net.

The applications target qualified KCSE holders from 2014 to 2023 who wish to enroll in KMTC programmes.

“Our officers will be located in all KMTC campuses to assist students to submit applications. Applicants who require guidance are advised to visit their nearest KMTC campus.”

The campuses include Nairobi, Karen, Mathare, Kiambu, Thika, Gatundu-Mutunguru Satellite, Gatundu Campus, Karuri, Murang’a and Murang’a-Kangema Satellite Campus, Makueni, Makindu, Mbooni, Machakos, Kangundo and Wajir.

Others are, Othaya, Nyeri Campus, Nakuru, Molo Campus,Embu, Kericho, Kapkatet, Sigowet , Tharaka Nithii, Chuka, Imenti, Meru-Maua Satellite Campus, Meru-Miathine Satellite Campus, Bomet, Narok, Trans-Mara, Mandera, Baringo and Kabarnet.

In the Coast region applicants will visit Kilifi, Kwale, Msambweni, Lamu, Tana River, Taita Taveta, Port Reitz and Mombasa campus.