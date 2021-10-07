KUCCPS to undertake placement for Teacher Training Colleges

Recruitment of applicants into Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) will be conducted through Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), the Principal Secretary for early learning and Basic Education, Dr. Julius Jwan has said.

Jwan said recruitment of applicants for pre-service teacher training through KUCCPS will enable them to benefit from higher Education Loans Board (HELB) assistance just like others who enrol into other courses through the institution.

The PS made the announcement when he addressed the members of the Kenya Teachers’ Colleges Principals Association (KTCPA) during a workshop on Education reforms at Dairy Training Institute in Naivasha.

The new policy means that Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates can now choose to be selected for Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) or Diploma in EarlyChildhood Development Teacher Education (DECTE) when applying for post-secondary education training programmes.

Until then the Ministry of Education has been managing the recruitment and placement of prospective teachers into teacher Training Colleges.

At the same time, Dr Jwan announced that the Ministry will be part of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) grants to be used to modernize Teacher Training Colleges.

The Global Partnership for Education(GPE) supports partner countries in building stronger and more resilient education systems to ensure that children get a quality education.

The Global Education Summit, co-hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in London, has raised a record US$4 billion from donors for the GlobalPartnership for Education (GPE).

The PS said improved infrastructure in Teacher Training Colleges guarantees quality preparation of teachers who in turn ensure quality teaching and learning in schools.

“Teacher Training colleges will be part and parcel of the GPE programme,” Dr. Jwan said.

The Principal Secretary further announced that the Auditor General Office will audit the finances of public schools.

He added all the money schools receive grants, students’ fees, and donations are public funds subject to public-finance management laws.

He asked the heads of educational and training institutions to spend the funds prudently and in accordance with relevant financial, accounting and procurement laws and regulations.

In attendance included the Director for Teacher Education, Ms Margaret Mwandale and the Chairperson of the Kenya Teachers’ Colleges Principals Association, Mr. Saul Barasa.