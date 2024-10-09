KUCO calls for public participation in new health scheme

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) wants the Ministry of Health to institute proper public participation exercise on the Social Health Authority (SHA) rollout.

Speaking in Nairobi, KUCO Chairman Peterson Wachira reiterated health workers’ stand that the health benefits package availed in the social health insurance fund does not match expectations arising from the amount that Kenyans are expected to contribute monthly.

The clinicians who held a peaceful demonstration at Ministry of Health and SHAH building in Nairobi, accused the Social Health Authority (SHA) for locking out facilities accredited by the Clinical Officers Council from offering healthcare services under the new scheme.

KUCO lamented most Kenyans could contribute huge sums of money with no guarantee of excellent medical services, while most hospitals don’t know how to identify patients seeking medication under the SHA.

The Union has called for the government to halt the implementation of SHA and immediately hold public participation forums on its viability.

It also demanded comprehensive medical insurance for all its members and interns.