KUCO to appeal to public service board following dismissal of members

Written By: KNA

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) and the National and County officials have agreed with the order to appeal to the County Public Service Board (CPSB) by 12th March 2021 as ordered by the Mombasa Employment and Labour Relations Court following their dismissal for absconding duty.

KUCO National General Secretary George Gibore noted that to stabilize service delivery in all county health facilities, a mutual agreement should be considered.

“We have today unanimously agreed to appeal as directed by the Court. This is with the understanding that we need to bring back stability in medical service delivery for the benefit of the public,” said Gibore.

Speaking after the meeting in Mwatate Thursday, County Secretary Liverson Mghendi reiterated that cordial work relationship in the health sector is key to attain the fundamental right of enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health services.

“To guarantee effective service delivery of quality healthcare and avoid future suffering of county residents, a harmonious working relationship is very important. In future, before proceeding to take any industrial action all dispute resolution mechanisms must be exhausted,” said Mghendi.

KUCO National Chair Peterson Wachira appreciated the County Government’s willingness to allow consultation and negotiation in order to resolve the stalemate.

