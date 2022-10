Kenya Union of Domestic Hotels, Educational Institutions and Hospital workers, KUDHEIHA has issued a 14-day strike notice to the board of Egerton university for non-compliance with the collective bargaining agreement. Kudheiha secretary General Albert Njeru is accusing the institution of delaying the salary for non-teaching staff. The Union now wants Egerton University to implement the 2013-2017 collective bargain agreement for the nonteaching staff failure to which they will down their tools.

