Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers wants the minimum wage enforced by the government.
KUDHEIHIA says as the par the labor laws the minimum wage payable in Kenya is 13-thousand shillings and should include paternity and maternity leave. They union also wants employers to ensure that domestic workers are enlisted with the NHIF and NSSF.
KUDHEIHIA wants minimum wage enforced by government
