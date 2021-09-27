KUDHEIHIA wants minimum wage enforced by government

by KBC Videos

Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers wants the minimum wage enforced by the government.
KUDHEIHIA says as the par the labor laws the minimum wage payable in Kenya is 13-thousand shillings and should include paternity and maternity leave. They union also wants employers to ensure that domestic workers are enlisted with the NHIF and NSSF.

  

Latest posts

Olerai residents decry mushrooming of bars in estates

KBC Videos

A class eight pupil launches a book in Thika

KBC Videos

Muslims urged to follow the true teachings of Islam

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More