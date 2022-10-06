KUJ seeks JSC intervention on alleged intimidation of Journalists

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) has written a complaint letter to the Judicial Service Commission seeking intervention over increased media intimidation and frustration by the Judiciary.

The protest coming after Kenya Broadcasting Acting Editor in Chief Millicent Awuor was summoned by trial magistrate Eunice Nyutu over alleged contempt of court over a news items aired in relation to the multi million shillings National Youth Service scandal.

This even as Tuko News Editor who had been sentenced to serve five days in jail without the option of a fine was set free by the High Court.

The Union accuses some officials in the Judiciary of breaching media freedom and wants the commission to intervene.

Millicent Awuor received summons for alleged contempt of court over a news item aired in March in relation to the multi billion shillings NYS scandal.

The union says there are clear avenues to be followed by those aggrieved by the media and the prosecution which is aggrieved should have applied itself to the same instead of using the courts to attempt to muzzle free speech.

It terms the precedence an affront to freedom of the media and which might lead to the boycotting of judiciary proceeding something that will be unfair to the public.

The same court on Tuesday jailed TUKO news editor for 5 days without the option a fine for not apologizing even after paying a fine of Ksh 50,000 but the editor was later set free by High Court judge Esther Maina who cited a miscarriage of justice.