Kumari Taki:  My target is to make the metric mile Olympics team

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Kumari Taki ,L, sprints to the finish line to win the 800m men's race at Nyayo National stadium during the AK relay series on January 23rd 2021. PICTURE:JACKSON MNYAMWEZI

 

Former World Junior 1,500m champion Kumari Taki is upbeat of earning a place in the 1,500m race men’s team that will be selected to represent the country at this year’s Olympic games in Tokyo,Japan.

Taki posted his personal best of 1:48.03 to win the men’s 800m race during the second round of Athletics Kenya relay series at Nyayo national stadium, Nairobi.

‘’I am using this championship to help me gain speed and endurance ahead of my participation in the forthcoming Torun Indoor athletics meet on February 14th 2021 in Poland. So I participated in the 800m race which is not my specialty to prepare for the 2021 season as well’’,Taki said.

Taki who finished second to reigning 1, 500m world champion  Timothy Cheruiyot  at last year’s World Athletics Continental Tour, Kipkeino Leg in Nairobi is hopeful of earning a slot in the Kenyan  team to the Tokyo games.

‘’I know that 1,500m race is a competitive race and it’s a challenge to earn a slot but I believe I can still make it’’, Taki told Kbc digital sports.

2014 World relay   gold winner Ferguson Rotich won the 400m men’s   race coming home in 48.68 seconds, ahead of Vincent Kosgei and Kapelo   Geofrey who wound up in second and third positions respectively.

Rotich , 2019 World 800m bronze winner used the race to gain speed ahead of a grueling season with his eyes set on battling for a place at the Olympics.

 

 

Ferguson Rotich sprints to the finish in the men’s 400m race .Rotich is eyeing an elusive Olympic medal at this year’s Tokyo Olympic games.
PICTURE:JACKSON MNYAMWEZI

 

‘I used the race to gain speed  as I look forward to earning my place in the 2021 Kenyan Olympics team where I hope to finally get an Olympics medal, meanwhile I won’t be calling time on my career unless my body gives indications to‘’,  Rotich said.

Gladys Musyoki posted 54.53 seconds to win the women’s 400m race  Eaglay Nalianya and Ann Mbatha who wound up second and third respectively.

Meanwhile Athletics Kenya has moved the national cross country championship to Nairobi.The championship was scheduled to be held in Kisii but will now be held ast Ngong Race Course on February 13th 2021.

The communiqué signed by Athletics Kenya Chief administrative officer Susan Kamau stated :

’’The 2021 national cross country championships were slated to take place in Kisii as per the calendar of events. Following lengthy deliberations between AK Nyanza south Branch, county government of Kisii, and AK head office it has finally been resolved that the event is moved to Nairobi’’.

 

 

The national cross country championship will be held at Ngong race course,Nairobi on February 13th 2021.

AK will use the championship to select a team that will represent the country at the forthcoming Africa cross country championship in  Lome, Togo on March 6-7.

 

